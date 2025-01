The first in a series of informal office hours for Paso Robles city councilmember, Kris Beal, will be held this Saturday.

“Coffee with Kris” runs from 9 to 11 am at the Common Grounds in Paso Market Walk, 1825 Spring street.

This is an opportunity to meet with one of your local representatives, ask questions, and share ideas.

Two more sessions will be held, one in February and the second in March.