SLO Planning Commission Approves New Oversight Parking Location 1.23.2025

The city of San Luis Obispo changed its overnight parking system in 2023 to operate on a rotation basis.

Prior to this, overnight parking was allowed near the San Luis Obispo train station, offering 27 spaces for people to park and sleep in their vehicles overnight.

Since the switch to a rotating system, the city has been searching for organizations to host a safe parking site one month at a time. The planning commission has approved five locations throughout the city, such as Calle Joaquin Park and Ride, city corporation yard, Damon Garcia sports complex parking lot, Journey Christian Fellowship, and Renovate Church.

CAPSLO will oversee the parking program, managing cases, performing background checks, and enforcing the rules in the program’s description. The program still requires funding applications, and the planning commission only approved the sites.