SLO Man Arrested on Rape & Child Pornography Charges 12.16.2024

36-year-old David Randall Quintero has been arrested by San Luis Obispo police officers on charges of possession of child pornography, and rape of an unconscious person.

Police received a report from a woman that Quintero allegedly raped her while she was unconscious at a residence on the 1900 block of Santa Barbara street in San Luis Obispo.

Police say investigators were already looking into Quintero regarding possession of child pornography.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Quintero’s home, and found more than 1500 images of child sexual abuse material. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail, where he remains with a bail of $400,000.