SLO Man Rapes 13 Year Old Girl, Arrested by Officers Posing as Victim 10.09.2024

On October 4th, 29-year-old Sosimo Gonzalez de Jesus was arrested by San Luis Obispo police officers for allegedly breaking into a home in the city and raping a 13-year-old girl.

This incident took place on September 20th; police say he broke into the victim’s home through a window, took her from her bed to her bathroom, and sexually assaulted her. Police say the suspect and victim know one another.

Police then posed as the victim on a social media application, asking to meet Gonzalez de Jesus at El Chorro regional park.

Police arrested Gonzalez de Jesus at the park and booked him into the San Luis Obispo county jail on multiple felony charges, including rape of a minor under 14, lewd acts on a child, and burglary with the intent to commit sexual assault.