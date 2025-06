TEMPLETON CSD CONCERTS IN THE PARK



The Templeton 2025 summer concert series will start tonight, and go through August 20th.

No concert will be held July 23rd. Templeton concerts are from 6 to 8 pm in the park gazebo.

Tonight’s entertainment will be Petty Party, a tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

Concerts are free to attend, but food and drink will be available through approved vendors.

A reminder that pets are not allowed for Templeton concerts.