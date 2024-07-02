Protecting What Matters 07.02.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Tony Steuer, Author, Podcaster & Financial Preparedness Advocate. Learn about the growing field of behavioral finance. How men and women differ when it comes to financial preparedness. The building blocks of planning and the importance of family communication.

*Paul Clark & Jesslyn Blank, SLO County Farm Bureau. Economic importance and benefits of agriculture in San Luis Obispo County. State and local water issues update & November ballot propositions ACA 1 & 13. Importance of Farm Bureau membership and upcoming Fair Events of note.