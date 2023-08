The San Luis Obispo police department said it’s investigating the report of a hidden camera that was found in the bathroom of a gym.

The police department said in a tweet that the camera was found at an undisclosed gym at 81 Higuera Street.

Though the SLO PD kept the gym undisclosed in their tweet, 24-hour female-only gym, CCC Fitness, is located at that address.

No further information is available at this time.