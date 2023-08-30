SLO Leaders Seeking Community Input for LOVR Improvements 8.30.2023

The county of San Luis Obispo and council of governments have created an interactive website for the Los Osos Valley road corridor concept plan.

The plan is a conceptual design tool to facilitate improvements to Los Osos Valley road from Montana de Oro state park visitor center to West Foothill boulevard.

The county and SLOCOG are asking community members to use the interactive map on the website and corridor survey to provide input on possible traffic safety improvements.

A public workshop is tentatively scheduled for sometime in September.

The concept plan and interactive map can be found on the Los Osos Community Service District’s website.