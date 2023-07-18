SLO Planning Approves Revival of World’s First Motel 07.18.2023

Last week, the San Luis Obispo planning commission approved the latest design intending to revive the world’s first motel.

The Motel Inn, originally known as the Milestone Mo-tel on Monterey street near highway 101, was built in 1925, and used as a destination for drivers traveling between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The new development plans to preserve and build around parts of the original hotel, and will feature 83 guest rooms, 29 mission revival-style bungalows, a courtyard, restaurant, pool, and 12-foot sound wall along highway 101.