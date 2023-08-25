SLO Superior Court Commissioner Rules on Election Recount 8.25.2023

Commissioner Leslie Kraut of the superior court of San Luis Obispo ruled that Darcia Stebbens is required by state law to pay for the costs incurred over the recount of San Luis Obispo county’s district 2 election.

Stebbens has paid the majority of her bill, but previously objected to her obligation to pay a remaining 4 thousand four hundred and forty eight dollars. Stebbens did not agree with three charges for the recount: printed copies of recount guidelines, hours worked by the county counsel, and benefits packages of employees working on the recount.

After a two day hearing, commissioner Kraut sided with county clerk-recorder Elaina Cano, saying that “All costs listed were incurred as a direct result of the defendant’s request for a recount.”

Stebbens has 30 days to pay the fee or appeal the decision.