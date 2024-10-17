SLO Supervisors Discussing San Simeon CSD Dissolution 10.17.2024

The next county board of supervisors meeting is Tuesday, October 22nd.

On the board’s agenda is a discussion for assisting with the San Simeon Community Services District dissolution process. The CSD first began its dissolution on May 2, 2024, filing its application to the San Luis Obispo Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) on May 16th. The agenda says LAFCO found that the application was incomplete and insufficient for dissolution.

Given the limited resources of the CSD, and the need for a comprehensive analysis to LAFCO, county staff and CSD representatives are looking into hiring a firm to assist in completing the application.

The firm would conduct a comprehensive analysis of the CSD, and allow for both the county and CSD to consider all options and their associated costs for potential dissolution. If this request is approved, staff will return with a request to enter into a contract.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or watch online.