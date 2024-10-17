Paso PD Seeking Missing Teen 10.17.2024

The Paso Robles police department, alongside other law enforcement agencies in the county, announced they are looking for a missing teen, last seen on Monday, October 14th in downtown Paso Robles.

Police are looking for 16-year-old Joziah Archuleta; he is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds, has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office or their local law enforcement agency.