The district attorney’s office announced they have filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Alan Fonseca Osio for murder, attempted murder, arson and assaulting a police animal.

These charges come from the incident earlier this week, on October 14th, where Osio allegedly stabbed both his parents and set their house on fire, killing his father and injuring his mother.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in department 3 of the superior court of San Luis Obispo county this morning.