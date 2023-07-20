SLO Supervisors Reject Plan to Subdivide Parcel 07.20.2023

The San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors unanimously voted to reject an appeal by John Rourke for the planning commission’s denial for a proposed subdivision of an existing 92-acre parcel into 8 sub parcels.

The parcel resides at the intersection of Los Osos Valley road and Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo. The tentative tract map detailed a total of five parcels for residential development, with one for low income housing. Two large parcels did not have designated use, and the final parcel houses congregation Beth David.

The planning commission previously denied Rourke’s request due to county zoning laws, as the proposed parcels did not meet the minimum acreage requirement for its soil class or its land use. The planning commission recommended the board reject Rourke’s appeal, which the board voted for unanimously.