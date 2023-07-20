SLO County Judge Rules in Favor of Friends of the Oceano Dunes 07.20.2023

In March of 2022, the California Coastal Commission voted unanimously to phase out off-road vehicle usage at the Oceano Dunes by 2025, and to close the pier avenue entrance by July 1, 2022.

Friends of the Oceano Dunes has since successfully sued several state agencies for failing to follow laws in their oversight of the dunes. Yesterday, judge Tana Coates ruled in favor of the Friends of the Oceano Dunes, saying that the Coastal Commission overstepped its authority when it voted to phase out off-road vehicle usage. While Coates acknowledged the negative environmental impact the Coastal Commission argued that off-road riding caused, she ruled that the Coastal Commission must submit proposed changes to the county or state legislature. Coates wrote: “The county, not the commission, is responsible for setting land use rules,” and that a permanent ban on all OHV recreation in the area contradicts the provisions of the certified local coastal program, which specifically permits OHV riding in certain designated areas.

The coastal commission will review this ruling at its next meeting on August 9th and 10th, and will decide what to do next.