SLO Supervisors Special Meeting This Morning 03.14.2024

The county board of supervisors will be holding a special meeting this morning at 8:30.

The meeting contains only one closed session item, where the board will discuss the appointment for the position of county administrative officer, interviewing their final candidates.

The candidates include Grover Beach city manager Matthew Bronson, and two other male candidates. The board will report on any actions taken during closed session, and an opportunity for public comment will be given prior to the board entering its closed session.

Staff said that the interviews will take approximately six hours to finish.