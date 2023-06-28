SLO Supervisors Vote to Lower Cannabis Tax 06.28.2023

During the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors’ most recent meeting, the board voted 4 – 1 to lower the county’s cannabis tax by two percent. This will take effect on July 1st, and will last until July of 2024.

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg said the tax plus fees paid by cannabis shop owners, such as inspections, permits, background checks, and license renewals makes it difficult for shop owners to pay their bills. The one dissenting vote, Debbie Arnold, said the tax already doesn’t pay for the cost of regulating the cannabis industry for the county. John Peschong supported the tax cut, saying: “Whatever industry it is, cut taxes.” Supervisor Jimmy Paulding requested numbers and data for the actual revenue and costs of the cannabis industry in San Luis Obispo, which currently consists of 13 growers.

The board then voted unanimously to direct county staff in presenting an analysis for cannabis related fees and costs for the county.