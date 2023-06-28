School Bd Rejects Proposal for Capacity & Attendance Study 06.28.2023

In preparation for the August 7th town hall meeting regarding the 36th street project, the school board was presented with a proposal for a 40 thousand dollar capacity analysis and attendance boundary study by Cooperative Strategies. Assistant superintendent Brad Pawlowski said part of the study would be to provide data on the current capacity for the Paso Robles school district, the current and projected enrollment, and where all students live and where they are attending, saying it would be useful to have to project outcomes for any potential decision by staff.

While staff believed the data would be useful for the public during the town hall meeting, some of the board members believed it would make it appear as though staff was already moving forward with a decision, when the purpose of the meeting in August would be to listen to the public. Board member Kenney Enney said the board already had census data from 2021. Board member Sombra Williams, however, motioned to move forward with the study so that the public could be presented with the data during the upcoming meeting.

The board rejected the item 4 to 2, and the item was tabled.