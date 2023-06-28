Concerts in the Park Continues 06.28.2023

Concerts in the park continues this week for Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Templeton.

Templeton’s next concert will be tonight from 6 to 8 in the Templeton park. Tonight’s entertainment will feature classic rock, pop, dance and country band: Bad Obsession.

Paso Robles concerts in the park are Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 through August 24th in the downtown city park gazebo. Tomorrow’s entertainment will be Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe band.

Atascadero’s concerts are from 6:30 to 8:30, and will feature Club DV8 this Saturday.

All concerts are free to attend. You’re encouraged to bring blankets and low-back lawn chairs, but leave your pets at home.