Smoke Emergency in Atascadero 9.24.2020

Firefighters from Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles and SLO County Fire responded late Wednesday afternoon to reports of a fire at the RoCoco Luxe Women’s Consignment Store at 5985 Traffic Way in Atascadero. The store is separated from the Carlton Hotel by a narrow pedestrian alley.

Atascadero Fire Chief Casey Bryson said a faulty dryer operating behind the consignment store produced a lot of smoke, but no fire. The smoke filled the consignment store and leaked into the Book Odyssey Store next store.

Firefighters surveyed the damage, then set up large fans to clear the air. No injuries reported. No estimates on the smoke damage to clothing at the consignment store.

Chief Bryson says people need to be sure their dryers are well-maintained.