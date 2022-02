The Paso Robles high school soccer teams conducted a fundraising BBQ at the high school Saturday.

The boys team split two games with Pioneer Valley last week. The girls are 7-10 for the season.

It will wrap up this week, and they’ll learn about the play offs this coming weekend.

But they sold about 100 lunches Saturday at the drive through BBQ at the high school. And they were excellent tri-tip sandwiches.