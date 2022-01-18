Sound Off – Tue 01/18/2022 – Mayor Martin, Dr. Julie Gatza & Scott Patterson

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

*Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin.

*Dr. Julie Gatza on stress, anxiety and our health. For more information go to: https://naturessources.com/ or call 800.827.7656 and use code radio.

*Scott Patterson, better known as Luke Danes on Gilmore Girls. For more information go to his website: https://www.scottyp.com/.