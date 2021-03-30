Sound Off – Tue 3/30/2021 – John Paul Mendocha, Shauna Soltero & Larry Klayman

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

John Paul Mendocha to discuss the new business creations as a result of the lock-downs.

Shauna Soltero – SLO county virtual Easter egg scavenger hunt. For more information go to her public Facebook Group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/147440799973276/

Founder of Judicial Watch – Larry Klayman to discuss illegal immigration. You can find Larry’s books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Takes-Revolution-Forget-Scandal-Industry/dp/1642936995

