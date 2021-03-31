Opener For Wednesday 3.31.2021

1500 young immigrants may be headed to Camp Roberts. The immigrants part of the flood of thousands of young people crossing the border from Mexico. Most are believed to be from Mexico and central America, but officials say others may be from other countries ranging from Yemen in Africa to countries in the far east.

Details are sketchy, but local officials are reportedly working to set up accommodations for the young immigrants at Camp Roberts.

The influx of immigrants from Mexico has increased dramatically since president Joe Biden took office. The media has been denied access to take pictures of the overcrowded conditions. The surge is described as the greatest influx of illegal immigrants in the past twenty years.

No date set for the arrival of 1500 young immigrants at Camp Roberts.