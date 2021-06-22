Sound Off – Tue 6/22/2021 – Judd Dunning & Chief Bob Masterson

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

Author Judd Dunning to discuss organizations that are being proactive in the fight of leftism. For more information about Judd go to: https://bulletpointnation.com/

Atascadero police chief Bob Masterson.