Sound Off – Tue 08/09/2022 – Heather Newsom, Williams & Thorndyke, & Robert Bork Jr.

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Mayor Pro-Tem of Atascadero Heather Newsom.

*Elissa Williams and Brian Thorndyke to share an upcoming fundraiser for our Veterans.

*Robert Bork Jr. to discuss Anti-Trust issues in emerging industries.