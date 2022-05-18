Sound Off – Wed 05/18/2022 – Dr. Carole Lieberman, Candidates Shawn Collins & Anne Marie Schubert

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman.

*Candidate for Governor of California, Shawn Collins. For more information about Mr. Collins, go to his website: https://shawncollinsforca.com/.

*Candidate for California for Attorney General, Anne Marie Schubert. For more information about Anne Marie, go to her website: https://annemarieforag.com/.