Sound Off – Wed 08/03/2022 – Jared Knott, Dr. Carole Lieberman & Leslie Tayne

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Military Veteran and Author, Jared Knott. For more information about Jared, go to: https://www.tinyblundersbigdisasters.com/.

*America’s Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman.

*Attorney and student loan expert Leslie Tayne.