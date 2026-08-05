Sound Off – Wed 08/05/2026 – Gaea Powell, Chris Bausch & Chuck Bell

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Gaea Powell will discuss her election fraud case and her lawsuits against witnesses.

*Chris Bausch will discuss the city council’s discussion on building an undercrossing under Highway 46.

*Attorney Chuck Bell will discuss plans to pull Measure H, a sales tax for road work, off the ballot.