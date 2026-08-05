Paso Robles City Council Approves Full Scope of 46 Undercrossing Feasibility Study 08.05.2026

The city of Paso Robles will move forward with a feasibility study for an undercrossing at highway 46 east.

Much of the council’s discussion and disagreement focused on the scope of the feasibility study. The full study will determine the cost and potential impacts of undercrossings and bridges at Airport road, union road, and Huer Huero creek. Councilmembers Gregory and mayor Hamon asked staff if they could consolidate their efforts on determining the feasibility of a union road undercrossing, believing the other two options to be unlikely or too costly. Staff, however, said they would still likely need to do the feasibility studies to get Caltrans’ approval.

The city council narrowly approved the study last night in a 3 – 2 vote, with councilmember Gregory and mayor John Hamon dissenting.