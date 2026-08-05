PG&E to Implement Drone Program to Spot Potential Issues Prior to Outages 08.05.2026

PG&E will be entering its third year of utilizing a new drone system to assist in detecting issues before an outage occurs, making inspections safer, more reliable, and cost-effective.

The drones use infrared and UV technology to pinpoint “hot spots” on a system, which often indicate damage that cannot be seen by the naked eye. Drones can cover 3 to 5 miles worth of poles and power-lines every day, and give inspectors a birds-eye view of any potential damage or wear and tear.

Drone flights happen only during daylight hours, and during favorable weather conditions. If you see a drone and a pilot near a power line and would like to ask questions, PG&E advises waiting for the drone to safely land before approaching.