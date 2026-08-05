Opening Ceremony of New Paso Robles Public Safety Training Center August 14th – 08.05.2026

The Paso Robles Fire and Police departments will celebrate the opening of the new Paso Robles public safety training center next week on Friday, August 14th, 10:30 to 11:30 am.

The new facility is located at 2924 Union road, and “represents a significant investment in the safety, preparedness, and resilience of the community.” It will provide emergency safety professionals a dedicated place to train, learn, and work together, according to fire chief Jonathan Stornetta. Funding for the center was generated through the support and investment of the Paso Robles community through measure J-20, and a $500,000 federal community project grant.

The ceremony for the public safety center will include a formal ribbon cutting, recognition of the individuals and organizations who helped make the project whole, and guided tours of the new facility following the ceremony.