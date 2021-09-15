Sound Off – Wed 9/15/2021 – Barbie Butz, Steve Frank & Will Witt

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Barbie Butz with Atascadero Quota Club & Atascadero Colony Days. For reservations call 805.466.8602.

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/WEDSO09152021.mp3



*Steve Frank of CA Political News & Views.



*Will Witt of Prager University (Prager U). For more information or to watch videos about Will or PragerU, go to: https://www.prageru.com/ or https://www.prageru.com/series/man-on-the-street.