Space X Launch 10.04.2022

The Space X launch from Vandenberg was postponed yesterday.

The Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to blast off late yesterday afternoon. It could take place today, but Space-X says if the Crew-5 Mission remains on track for a Wednesday launch, they could push the launch back further.

The Crew-5 Mission will send two NASA astronauts, one Japanese astronaut and one Russian cosmonaut aboard a Space X Dragon space craft to the international space station.

That launch is scheduled to take place at noon today at the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in Florida.