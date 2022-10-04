John Madden Football Center 10.04.2022

Cal Poly and the John Madden family announced at Saturday’s football game a new home for Cal Poly football. It’s called the John Madden Football Center.

The 30,000 square foot, $30 million dollar building will go up just south of the football field, next to the Mustang Memorial Plaza which honors the lives of 16 players and the team manager who were killed in a plane crash in 1960 after a football game in Ohio.

The entrance to the John Madden Football Center will face the Mustang Memorial Plaza.

A significant portion of the funding has been secured, but more is needed.

If you’d like to contribute to be a part of it, you’re encouraged to contact Ashley Offerman at the Cal Poly athletic department.