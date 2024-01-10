Special Supervisors Meeting Scheduled For Redistricting Commission 01.10.2024

The county board of supervisors will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, January 16th at 6 in the evening.

The special meeting is to review information by staff regarding the creation of an independent redistricting commission. The county is required to examine and adjust its supervisorial district boundaries every 10 years, and has historically redrawn district maps through a public process that was facilitated by staff and consultants, and approved by the board of supervisors.

The board directed staff with drafting a proposal for an independent redistricting commission ordinance on September 12, 2023. The process for forming a commission through either an ordinance or state legislation will be outlined in the special meeting, and the board may take action to provide further direction to staff.

The ordinance to create the redistricting commission may either come from the board of supervisors, or put on the November 2024 ballot.