Stabbing in San Luis 04.22.2022

A stabbing in San Luis Obispo yesterday afternoon led to the arrest of a 61-year-old homeless man. The stabbing occurred around 5:15.

People called police about a man staggering into town from Mission Plaza leaving a trail of blood. He collapsed on the sidewalk at the corner of Monterey and Chorro streets. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Last night, officers arrested 61-year-old Samuel Greene in Mission Plaza. Witnesses identified Greene as a suspect in the stabbing. The knife used in the assault was located on Greene.

Witnesses said the victim started a physical fight with Greene before the stabbing occurred.

The investigation continues into what is described as a fight between two homeless men in Mission Plaza that left one man hospitalized.