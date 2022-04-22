King City Walking Tour 04.22.2022

How much do you know about the history of King City?

Do you know about the famous people who lived and worked there?

John Steinbeck, Clint Eastwood, Julie Silva Dahlen.

Tomorrow in King City, a historic walking tour by John and Karen Jernigan. That walking tour of King City by John and Karen Jernigan begins at ten tomorrow morning in downtown King City.

You may call the King City Chamber of Commerce or city hall in King City to get more information.

Reservations are recommended to join that walking tour.