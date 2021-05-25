State Park Officials 5.25.2021

State park officials are planning some prescribed burning at Hearst San Simeon state park near Cambria this week. They’ll be burning a 10-acre plot and about five brush piles that are near the area of highway one and Moonstone drive. The intent is to reduce potential fuel for wildfires.

The burning is scheduled to begin today between the hours of 7 in the morning and five in the afternoon and continue through Friday, June 4th.

The day they do burning depends largely on weather conditions. If it’s windy at the coast, there will not be any burning.