Oregon Wolf 5.25.2021

The wolf which wandered from Oregon into San Luis Obispo county has disappeared. Wildlife officials have not received a ping from the wolf’s electronic collar since April 5th.

They don’t know where it is. It’s not known if the collar malfunctioned. Some fear the wolf may be dead.

The wolf is known as OR-93. He left his pack in Oregon and trotted south to the mountains near Fresno, then crossed three busy highways on his way to San Luis Obispo county.

Fewer than a dozen wolves live in northern California.