Car Chase 5.25.2021

A car chase which began in Paso Robles Sunday night, ends in Kings County with the swat team shooting to death an armed man near Devils Den road in rural Kings County.

The pursuit began near Paso Robles Sunday night. At seven that evening, the CHP in Paso Robles requested assistance from the Kings County sheriff’s office. Officers ended the pursuit near state Route 33 and Devils Den road. The suspect reportedly confronted CHP officers while wearing a tactical vest and armed with a fire arm.

The Kings County Swat office negotiated with the suspect for more than 10 hours.

Around 7 Monday morning, the suspect fired a weapon at the officers. That’s when law enforcement returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.