Stewart Jenkins 04.27.2023

Some are still scratching their heads over the new district boundaries.

The supervisors last year approved the Patton map, which redrew the supervisors district boundaries.

Stewart Jenkins is an attorney in San Luis Obispo who wanted to serve as county clerk recorder. He says he believes the map approved by the new progressive majority on the board of supervisors is not lawful. He says it does not comply with the new Fair Maps Act. He cites the fact that the map “sprinkles San Luis Obispo residents into three different districts.”

So far, no one has stepped forward to challenge this newly revised map, which looks a lot like the old map.

Whether or not anyone challenges the map remains to be seen.