New County Administrative Officer 04.27.2023

San Luis Obispo county supervisors name an interim county administrative officer.

A retired Kern county administrative officer will serve in the role temporarily, following the abrupt resignation of CAO Wade Horton.

John Nilon will serve as CAO for at least three months. He will start May first. Nilon currently lives in Cambria. He worked for Kern county for 32 years. He served as county administrative offer for the county for eight years.

You may remember, Wade Horton announced his resignation after a closed session meeting with supervisor Bruce Gibson and the other supervisors. He last day will be May first. He signed an agreement with the county promising not to disparage, defame, discredit, malign, ridicule or slander the county. And the county agrees not to do the same to Wade Horton, although most agree Horton has more to disparage than the county.

Horton served during the glory days of supervisors Adam Hill and his friend and ally, Bruce Gibson.