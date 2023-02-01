Storm Damage in SLO County 02.01.2023

Storm damage in San Luis Obispo county has reached 443 million dollars. That includes widespread flooding, mudslides, fallen trees, road closures, and power outages.

Three fatalities including one in the north county which remains unresolved.

The search continues for five year old Kyle Doan, who was swept away by floodwaters in San Marcos creek while his mom was driving him to work. Kyle’s father telling KPRL he and his family are trying to deal with the tragedy.

A teacher at Lillian Larsen elementary school contacted KPRL to remind us that the teachers at the school reached out to help the family. Many donated time and money to the Doan family. Kyle’s mom teaches at the school.

But I’d like to remind you there is a GoFundMe account for the boy’s family. If you go to GoFundMe and search for Kyle Doan, that’s spelled D-O-A-N, you’ll find it. That’s an easy way to make a small donation to help the family.

We’ll keep you posted on the search for Kyle Doan here on KPRL.