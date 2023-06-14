Summer Concerts in the Park This Week 06.14.2023

Templeton Concerts in the Park series are Wednesday evenings at Templeton Park, June 14th through Aug. 23rd. Kicking off the concert series this evening from 6-8 pm is the Joy Bonner Band.

Paso Robles Concerts in the Park are Thursday evenings, 6-8 pm June 15th through August 24th, in the Downtown City Park Gazebo. The first concert on June 15th, is the Molly Ringwald Project.

Atascadero’s Saturdays in the Park Summer Concert Series kicks off June 16th with The JD Project. Concerts are Saturday evenings through August 26th from 6:30-8:30 pm. All the concerts are free to attend. You’re encouraged to bring blankets and low-back chairs