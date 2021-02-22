Sunken Gardens Patriotic Event 2.22.2021

A patriotic rally held Sunday afternoon at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. About one hundred people turned out for the event at 4:00 pm to hear speakers and patriotic music. Luther Johnson organized the event and invited several speakers.

Pastor Gabe Abdelaziz of Alpha Beth Ministries in Paso Robles fired up the crowd with his enthusiasm and praise for the US Constitution. He also encouraged attendees to sign the petition to recall Governor Gavin Newsom if they had not already done so.

Jason Anderson, Secretary of the Republican Central Committee in San Luis Obispo County, talked about the division in our country, and said it’s time people unite.

A heckler stopped her car near the Rotunda during Anderson’s speech, and screamed profanity at those assembled in the Sunken Gardens. Pastor Gabe and others went over and talked with her. They stopped her from cursing at the crowd. Ultimately, the Atascadero Police arrived and an officer asked her to move her car because it was blocking the roadway.

Around 5:00, the crowd sang some patriotic songs and then quietly left.