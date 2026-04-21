Supervisor Bruce Gibson Releases Statement on Affordable Housing 04.21.2026

Supervisor Bruce Gibson has released a detailed statement on his 32 years of making decisions for land use and housing in San Luis Obispo county.

Gibson has released a full 45 page document of his reflections from 1994 to 2026, and a shortened summarized version on the county’s website. Gibsons summary says that housing production in California has not kept up with the population growth. Additionally, Gibson says “simply building more housing of all types…[has] not been shown to improve housing affordability.” He cites that wealth and income inequality in communities are strongly correlated with housing unaffordability, especially in a “desirable location” such as San Luis Obispo county. Gibson says that local decision makers “haven’t set specific enough policy goals,” and that policies should be informed by a “significantly expanded database of housing and economic information.”