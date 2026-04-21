Sheriff’s Office Releases Update on Deputy-Involved Shooting 04.21.2026

The county sheriff’s office has released additional information regarding the deputy-involved shooting that occurred on April 19th.

Deputies were called to the 700 block of Hill street in Nipomo from a report of a family disturbance. The report says an adult male was inside the apartment, threatening to kill his mother. Deputies contacted the suspect in the doorway of a ground-floor apartment. “the suspect then retreated inside, armed himself with a shotgun, and pointed it at the deputies,” the sheriff’s office says. At that point, the shooting occurred. The suspect fired his shotgun at deputies, and they returned fire, striking the suspect.

Although lifesaving measures were attempted, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured. The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Joseph Munoz, who had prior convictions for domestic battery, felony DUI, felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, and more.