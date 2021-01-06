Supervisors 1.06.2021

San Luis Obispo county supervisors received their routine report from county health officer Penny Borenstein. Dr. Borenstein said that the inventory is 50%. Shortly after that response, supervisor John Peschong suggested the county file a lawsuit against the state of California. He made a motion that the county council develop verbiage for a lawsuit against the governor and state of California. Supervisor Debbie Arnold seconded.

She says the supervisors must take action to address the stay at home order imposed by the governor. She says it’s been a long ordeal since the corona virus manifested last March. Supervisor Bruce Gibson, the former oil company geologist, spoke against the motion. Gibson proposed creating a two-person task force to look at ways the county could help small businesses hurt by the government imposed shutdown. Ultimately, the board voted to create that two person task force. Supervisors Dawn Ortiz-Legg and John Peschong will look at those options.

The board also voted 3-2 to direct staff to develop a lawsuit against the state. The supervisors will discuss that suit in closed session at their next meeting, which is scheduled for January 29th.