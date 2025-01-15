Supervisors Approve Additional Funding To Bob Jones Pathway Project 1.15.2025

The Bob Jones pathway gap closure project received another increase to its funding from Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

Since 2021, the project has seen several changes and a significant increase to its price due to inflation and several delays. Public works has proposed a phased approach to construction for closing the 4.5 mile gap, which will be presented to Caltrans in its meeting later this month.

To get approval from Caltrans, the project needed to be fully funded, which required another 5 million dollars to its budget. The board voted unanimously to approve these funds. Supervisor John Peschong recused himself from the discussion.

The funds will come from the county’s capital projects fund reserve.